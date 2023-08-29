Jeff Driskel could be Cardinals’ 3rd QB after dust settles from roster cuts

If the Arizona Cardinals keep three quarterbacks on their roster, it might not be the quarterback most expected.

While David Blough would be the player expected to be the team’s third quarterback, it appears that will not be the case.

According to Aaron Wilson, it probably will be Jeff Driskel.

Per Wilson’s report, Driskel is being released as part of final cuts to get to a 53-man roster, but could return this week.

What this seems to imply is that the Cardinals will have at least one player they keep on the 53-man roster for a day before placing him on injured reserve so he is eligible to return this season.

Once those moves are made, the Cardinals apparently plan on bringing Driskel back.

Driskel did not play at all in the preseason, sitting out with an injury that head coach Jonathan Gannon said was a “residual effect of practice.”

He was signed back in April.

Driskel has played fives seasons in the NFL with the Bengals, Lions, Broncos and Texans. He has played in 23 games, starting 11. He has only one win as a starter.

