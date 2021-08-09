Jeff Clavier's Uncork Capital unveils new team and strategy

Dan Primack
·1 min read

Silicon Valley venture capital firm Uncork Capital is expanding both its team and its strategy, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Uncork is one of the earliest seed-stage investment firms, founded in 2004 by Jeff Clavier.

Personnel moves: Uncork is adding two new general partners in Tripp Jones (ex-August Capital) and Susan Liu (Scale Venture Partners). It's also promoting Andy McLoughlin to co-managing partner, alongside Clavier.

Barbell strategy: Uncork is currently investing its sixth seed-stage fund and its first opportunities fund for existing portfolio companies, both sized at $100 million and around two-thirds committed.

  • Expect it to eventually raise follow-ons for both strategies, and also to add a new later-stage fund focused on its "anti-portfolio," or companies it was pitched but didn't back at the seed stage (e.g., Airbnb and Coinbase).

