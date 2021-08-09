Jeff Clavier's Uncork Capital unveils new team and strategy

Silicon Valley venture capital firm Uncork Capital is expanding both its team and its strategy, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Uncork is one of the earliest seed-stage investment firms, founded in 2004 by Jeff Clavier.

Personnel moves: Uncork is adding two new general partners in Tripp Jones (ex-August Capital) and Susan Liu (Scale Venture Partners). It's also promoting Andy McLoughlin to co-managing partner, alongside Clavier.

Barbell strategy: Uncork is currently investing its sixth seed-stage fund and its first opportunities fund for existing portfolio companies, both sized at $100 million and around two-thirds committed.

Expect it to eventually raise follow-ons for both strategies, and also to add a new later-stage fund focused on its "anti-portfolio," or companies it was pitched but didn't back at the seed stage (e.g., Airbnb and Coinbase).

