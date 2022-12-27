Jeff Chadiha reveals his favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2022
NFL Network's Jeff Chadiha reveals his favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Chargers have not made the playoffs since 2018.
J.J. Watt shone brightest in 2017, a year when he played five games due to injury. He raised millions for the Houston community after Hurricane Harvey
Running back Tony Pollard wouldn’t have practiced for the Cowboys on Monday, but the team expects him to be on the field Tuesday. Pollard was listed as a non-participant on the team’s estimated practice report because of a thigh injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy said the team won’t be holding a full practice session on [more]
The Steelers added some depth at safety.
The moment a coaching vacancy arose in Denver on Monday, speculation emerged regarding the possibility of former Saints coach Sean Payton getting the job. While money won’t be an issue for the new owners of the team, there are other considerations for someone like Payton, who could take pretty much any vacant job he wants. [more]
Russell Wilson's 2022 season has been an abject disaster. Here's what his next coaches will need to do to fix it.
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
James and Dulin suffered concussions on the play, and James was ejected from the game.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
The final return-from-IR spot likely will come down to running back Elijah Mitchell over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
Multiple current and former NFL players are calling New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a "dirty player" for his controversial block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
The Colts' firing of Frank Reich continues the 2023 offseason coaching carousel. Here are the potential HC candidates for the next NFL season.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion have both called out Mac Jones.
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson? Is General Manager George Paton safe? The statement issued by the Broncos implies that he [more]
Here are the early updated AFC and NFC clinching scenarios around the NFL for Week 17
He's taking the potential head injury seriously.
Last week we did a story about how Arizona State's football transfer class for 2023 was ranked No. 3 in the nation. A lot can change in a few days.