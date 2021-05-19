Jeff Carter with a Goal vs. New York Islanders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jeff Carter (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. New York Islanders, 05/18/2021
Jeff Carter (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. New York Islanders, 05/18/2021
In a wild back-and-forth fight, Charles Oliveira survived a Michael Chandler onslaught to secure a knockout of his own.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.
Beneil Dariush dominated Tony Ferguson in all aspects of the game on Saturday in the heavily hyped co-main event of UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
Call Beneil Dariush's post-fight interview cringe-worthy if you want, but he got Elon Musk's attention.
The Washington Wizards went 15-4-1 against the spread over their final 20 regular season games.
Was Devin Booker actually fouled?
Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. Bennett is facing potential discipline for boarding Tampa Bay forward Blake Coleman midway into the third period of the Panthers' 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Sunday. Bennett, 24, received a minor penalty for charging at 12:19 of the third period.
Watch Christos Giagos kick off UFC 262 with a nasty submission.
The NHL has asked the Canadian government for a decision by June 1 about U.S. teams crossing the border during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, ESPN reported Friday. The Canadian teams played only each other during the 2020-21 season in a revamped North Division because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that will continue during the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]
Even if they land in the play-in tournament, you know Lakers fans are going to eat this news up.
Malachi Flynn (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers, 05/16/2021
Maybe the new generation of tennis players isn’t quite so ready to end the eras of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Titles for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, respectively, raised speculation again that the Big Three — including 39-year-old Roger Federer — was expiring. Djokovic, who turns 34 in a week, and Nadal, who turns 35 next month, won a total of three matches over younger players on Saturday and will renew their record-setting rivalry in the Italian Open final on Sunday — exactly two weeks before Roland Garros starts.
The Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 team — described as “kind of a bunch of weirdos” and a “sea of awkwardness” according to one of its own in driver Alex Bowman — did its best impression of a mutual admiration society after Sunday’s surge to victory at Dover International Speedway. Bowman keyed his radio on the […]
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame welcomed a legendary 2020 class, with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett among the nine inductees.
Go behind the scenes with the stars of UFC 262 ahead of Saturday's pay-per-view in Houston.
The White Sox manager is who we thought he was.
There are more than a million cars in Houston, and this guy picked the one owned by a UFC contender.
Rory McIlroy took a friendly shot at Justin Thomas, who is still stuck on one major win. And Thomas gave it right back. Slightly.
LeBron James touted Steph Curry as the MVP. But will Curry win the award? Or will Nikola Jokic become the lowest drafted pick to ever win MVP?