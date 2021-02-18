Jeff Capel wonders why defense disappeared as Pitt loses for 6th time in 7 games

Feb. 18—After playing, coaching and closely observing college basketball at the highest level for nearly three decades, Jeff Capel believes he knows what it takes to win.

When he conducts practice, watches video with his players and gathers them around him during a timeout, he preaches his tenets of solid play. Among the most important are responsible defense and self-control.

Capel and his players failed in both areas Wednesday at Petersen Events Center in a 74-73 loss to a struggling N.C. State team (9-9, 5-8 ACC).

After defeating Duke on Jan. 19, the Panthers (9-8, 5-7) have lost six of their past seven games in what is becoming a late-season three-peat for a once-proud program.

Pitt has lost 22 of 28 games in February and March the past three seasons.

"It's hard to win, especially in February," Capel said. "We're learning that once again."

Capel blamed his team's poor defense for the loss to N.C. State and the five that preceded it. N.C. State hit 14 of its first 21 shots, cooled off slightly, but still ended up shooting 56.9% (29 of 51).

Asked to point to specific areas on defense that were most troubling, he said, "Everything. There wasn't anything that was good about our defense. When a team shoots 57 percent, you haven't done anything on defense."

In Pitt's past six losses, the opponent has shot no worse than 46.4% and surpassed 50% four times. In three of the defeats, Pitt allowed percentages of 46.7, 54.2 and 50 from beyond the arc. N.C. State shot a respectable 36.4. Baylor leads the nation in 3-point percentage, and it is shooting 43.9.

"If I knew (the problem), we'd fix it," Capel said. "We've tried everything. We're working on it. We're practicing it. We have to be better with it."

"I feel like we lack energy," sophomore Justin Champagnie said. "We can't say we're young anymore. We have to pick up our energy."

Junior Au'Diese Toney pointed to "a lack of effort."

"I feel like this game we picked it up, but it was too late."

Despite the leaky defense, Pitt had several opportunities to win in a game that had 16 lead changes.

But the Panthers — and Capel — gave the Wolfpack too much of a helping hand in the second half with back-to-back technical fouls (on top of Xavier Johnson's technical in the first half for shouting at the N.C. State bench after he made a 3-pointer).

Freshman Femi Odukale injured his calf and left the game briefly when he got tangled with Jericole Hellems. Odukale was given a technical for pulling Hellems to the floor. Capel rushed far onto the court to protest and got a "T." After Hellems hit all four free throws, Pitt was trailing 56-48 with 13 minutes, 34 seconds left in the game.

"Those hurt us," said Champagnie, who recorded his ACC-leading 11th double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds). "You just have to try and refrain from getting the technical and just be better as a group."

Johnson's technical bothered Capel because it's the second consecutive game he's received one. At the start of the game, he benched Johnson and Ithiel Horton for their technicals Sunday at Georgia Tech.

"Nothing I've said has worked," Capel said of Johnson. "I've been telling him for 2 1/2 years. Stop talking to the refs. Stop being demonstrative. Nothing we've said has worked."

Despite it all, Pitt had a 68-67 lead and possession with 2:43 left when N.C. State's D.J. Funderburk stole the ball from Johnson.

Pitt regained the lead 71-69 on a fast-break layup by Johnson with 1:49 left. But Funderburk's 3-point play at the other end pushed the Wolfpack back in front to stay, 72-71, and caused Capel to wonder what happened to his transition defense.

"Those our plays we have to better with if we want to win in February," Capel said.

Still, Pitt had life. Down a point after Champagnie's two foul shots, Pitt forced Cam Hayes into a traveling violation with 9 seconds left. After a timeout, Toney missed a driving layup. Champagnie chased down the loose ball, but was off target on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

"(Toney) had been playing well (6 of 10 to that point)," said Capel, who also stationed 3-point specialist Horton in the corner and Terrell Brown and Champagnie under the basket, looking for a tip-in.

"The play was just to make a play, whatever read was there," Capel said. "And he got a shot up. I don't know if it was a foul. I couldn't see it. We know there was contact."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@triblive.com or via Twitter .