Jeff Bzdelik, assistant coach in charge of Rockets’ defense, retires

Last season, the Houston Rocket’s defense surprised everyone and almost got them to the NBA Finals. They switched every pick — on and off the ball — all season long, both as a philosophy that most teams could not exploit it, and in preparation for playing Golden State in the playoffs. It almost worked. The Warriors struggled for a while before adjusting (and leaning on Kevin Durant), and the Rockets were up double-digits in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals at home. While their James Harden/Chris Paul led offense was their biggest strength, the Rockets became the sixth best defensive team in the NBA last season.

Jeff Bzdelik, Mike D’Antoni’s right-hand man, deserves a lot of credit for that.

And now Bzdelik has decided he is going to step away from it all. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

In a blow to the Houston Rockets, associate head coach Jeff Bzdelik — architect of franchise's rejuvenated defense — has informed team he's retiring, league sources tell ESPN. Bzdelik, 65, was a head coach with Nuggets in NBA and Colorado, Air Force and Wake Forest in college. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 17, 2018





Bzdelik's departure so close to the start of training camp means his responsibilities will likely be spread over Mike D'Antoni's staff, with assistant Roy Rogers undoubtedly taking on a greater role with the defense. https://t.co/jXaE28vcBB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 17, 2018





Most important, Bzdelik's health is fine. Nothing like that a factor. This is really one of those to spend family time after many years on the treadmill. Had been weighing a decision through summer and reached conclusion this weekend. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) September 17, 2018

Bzdelik has been a coach at the college and NBA level for 40 years, he has earned the retirement and chance to relax a little. Like players, sometimes coaches getting ready for the season realize they just do not want to do this anymore.

Matt Brase also likely will have a few more things on his plate.

While the defensive foundation is there in Houston, it will be harder to execute without Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute, both of whom left via free agency and both of whom can guard multiple positions, making switching more effective.