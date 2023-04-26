Jeff Burton named to NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers

Jeff Burton joined elite company on Wednesday with his selection to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

Nicknamed “The Mayor” for his insightful viewpoints on issues regarding driver safety and strong, respected voice among his fellow drivers in the garage, Burton amassed 21 career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series spanning his 22-year stint in the league’s top circuit. He won a career-high six races in 1999 and finished fifth in the standings. His career-best finish in the standings, meanwhile, came in 2000 (third).

The South Boston, Virginia, native is currently one of only 15 drivers to win the Coca-Cola 600 multiple times (1999, 2001). A Southern 500 win at Darlington Raceway in 1999 — which snapped Jeff Gordon’s four consecutive Southern 500 wins dating back to 1995 — adds to the luster Burton was able to amass during his established Cup career.

Burton officially started his rookie campaign in 1994, where he collected two top-five finishes in 30 races. After joining forces with Roush Racing in 1996 as pilot of the No. 99 Ford, Burton started gathering steam, eventually amassing two wins or more in five consecutive seasons (1997-2001). His 17 wins over the stretch ranked third among the entire field, behind only Gordon (39) and Dale Jarrett (20).

After racing under the Roush Racing moniker for more than eight years, Burton joined Richard Childress Racing and the Chevrolet camp in 2004 before becoming a full-time driver with them to start the 2005 season. Burton collected four Cup Series wins with the team, with his 21st and final win coming in 2008 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Burton has additionally garnered success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he amassed 27 career wins. In four career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series contests, Burton finished inside the top 10 in three of them, including one top five.

The 55-year-old Burton remains active among NASCAR circles, serving as a color commentator for NBC Sports. His son, Harrison Burton, drives the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing.