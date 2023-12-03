Jeff Brohm's offense can't capitalize on opportunity in low-scoring ACC championship game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm could not have drawn up better conditions for upsetting No. 4 Florida State on Saturday and bringing an ACC championship back to his hometown.

The Seminoles turned to third-string quarterback Brock Glenn, a freshman, after injuries to starter Jordan Travis and his backup, Tate Rodemaker. And the No. 14 Cardinals’ defense, led by Broyles Award nominee Ron English, held FSU to 80 yards of total offense during the first half.

What doomed U of L (10-3) in its 16-6 loss on the big stage was one of the worst offensive showings of Brohm’s decadelong head-coaching tenure.

The former Louisville quarterback, whose play calling has lit up scoreboards during stints at Western Kentucky, Purdue and his alma mater, was held to six or fewer points for only the third time in his career.

Give credit where it’s due; Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller had his talented unit ready to play. It sacked Jack Plummer seven times, racked up 14 tackles for loss and broke up a season-high 10 passes.

But this missed opportunity falls on the Cards’ failure to execute at full strength.

U of L finished with a season-low 188 yards of total offense. The Seminoles (13-0) entered Saturday surrendering an average of 315.5 yards per game. They allowed 16.75 points per contest during their undefeated run to the ACC title game.

Louisville had a chance to take the lead heading into the final 10 minutes of the fourth quarter, after a botched punt set Brohm’s offense up at FSU’s 11-yard line. But the Seminoles’ Tatum Bethune picked off a Plummer pass in the end zone to effectively ice a game that saw the Cards punt nine times.

Here’s a look at the rare low-water marks of Brohm’s offense:

Fewest points: 3

Brohm’s final Purdue team managed only a field goal during a 24-3 loss to Iowa on Nov. 5, 2022.

The last time his offense was held to six points was Oct. 26, 2019, when the Boilermakers fell to Illinois, 24-6.

Fewest total yards: 104

This came during Purdue’s 35-7 loss to No. 12 Penn State on Oct. 5, 2019.

Brohm’s offenses have been held under 200 total yards twice during his career. It generated only 189 during a 28-10 loss to No. 8 Michigan on Sept. 23, 2017.

This story will be updated.

C.L. Brown: Louisville football failed to seize moment by failing to seize key moments vs. FSU

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football: Jeff Brohm offense has one of its worst showings