Jeff Brohm, Louisville football prep for Pitt QB Christian Veilleux in 1st college start

At the season midpoint, No. 15 Louisville has settled into its new system, but a defensive challenge awaits.

During its Week 6 bye, Pitt switched quarterbacks from Phil Jurkovec to Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux. He’ll get his first collegiate start against the Cardinals (6-0, 3-0 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

“It felt like we needed a spark at that position to see what happens, so that's kind of what we did,” Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi said. “So, Christian will be the guy lined up there and expect to have a good week this week, as we did last week at that position, and kind of see what happens."

Jurkovec reportedly was moving to tight end, but Narduzzi refuted that. According to Pro Football Focus, Veilleux has played only 46 snaps in two games for the Panthers, limiting Louisville’s game-planning.

“Stuff like that you can't fully prepare for it, but we're gonna do our best to prepare for,” Cardinals defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte said. "There's a lot of elements that go into it. We know what they like to run. We're going to anticipate what they're gonna run.”

Veilleux was 5-of-9 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown in Pitt’s season-opening win over Wofford. He replaced an injured Jurkovec in the second half of the Panthers’ game against North Carolina, going 7-of-18 passing for 85 yards and two interceptions in the loss.

To get a bigger sample size, Louisville would have to go back to Veilleux’s freshman year at Penn State in 2021. Starting quarterback Sean Clifford left the game against Rutgers with an injury near the end of the first quarter, allowing Veilleux to make his college debut.

The Canada native completed 62.5% of his passes (15 of 24), totaling 235 yards and three TDs in the 28-0 victory. That was the most he played in a game for the Nittany Lions. He ended a two-year stint at the school with 282 passing yards.

While the film on Veilleux is limited, Louisville coach Jeff Brohm is familiar with the quarterback.

“When I was at Purdue, we actually recruited the quarterback they're starting now, so he has talent,” Brohm said. “Trust me, I'm sure he's dying to get his shot to prove himself. This was a four-star quarterback who was talented. I'm sure they're gonna rally around him. That means what they've always believed in: playing solid, tough defense, running the football, a little bit of play action off of it and having the quarterback manage the game.”

Even with the uncertainty that a new quarterback brings, the Cardinals’ defense has been rising and put together one of its best performances in a 33-20 win over then-No. 11 Notre Dame.

“(There was) lot of talk about their line, so people were anticipating the matchup, and I think we delivered,” Gillotte said. “We came through.”

The coaching staff continues to tweak plays and formations, allowing more Cardinals to get involved. Defensive lineman Mason Reiger missed the early part of the season with an unspecified injury and had played in only one game when he totaled a team-high two sacks against the Fighting Irish. Gillotte added 1 ½ sacks for 6 ½ total this season, tied for third most nationally.

Though the Cardinals occasionally have struggled defending the pass, ranking 64th in passing yards allowed (224.2 per game), they’re tied for fifth in interceptions (8) after recording two from safety Devin Neal and one from cornerback Quincy Riley. The unit is 17th in points allowed (17.67).

Brohm credits veteran cornerbacks Jarvis Brownlee and Riley as the driving forces on defense.

“No matter what the coverage is, we're gonna challenge routes, and they do a good job of understanding that, but yet still we don't want them to be over the top,” Brohm said. “When that happens, and you're able to take away the outside receivers and really box things in from there, you can do more things. It's allowed us to get more pressure on a quarterback.

“While we have been more aggressive in our packages, when you're guarding guys on the outside and you're following things inside, we start to land. We start to make those tackles that affect the quarterback.”

