Jeff Brohm to use lessons learned from 2022 Big Ten title game vs. FSU in ACC championship

Michigan led Purdue by one point going into the second half of the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game. On their first two drives in the third quarter, the Boilermakers went three-and-out and were intercepted. The Wolverines outscored Purdue, 29-9, in the final two quarters of their 43-22 win.

“We had played some really good football, and, unfortunately, it came out in the second half,” former Purdue and current Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said a year later. “We turned the ball over, and then they hit some big plays on us. That kind of sent the game in the other direction.”

Though the game didn’t end in Purdue’s favor, Brohm made history by leading the Boilermakers to the Big Ten championship game for the first time. Now with his alma mater, he accomplished the same feat by leading Louisville to its first ACC championship game.

Brohm and the No. 14 Cardinals’ coaching staff, many of whom were at Purdue, will use what they learned in hopes of a more favorable outcome in the ACC title game against fourth-ranked Florida State. The Cardinals and Seminoles are scheduled to play at 8 p.m. Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Although Purdue and Louisville earned spots in the conference title games, Brohm’s teams took different paths. Purdue lost two of its first three games in 2022, and Louisville went undefeated in the first half of its 2023 season. Brohm blended returning players and transfers in his sixth season with the Boilermakers and did the same in his first season with the Cardinals.

"It did take a little bit of time for us to kind of mesh together, but once we did, we knew it was going to be a special season," Louisville offensive lineman Bryan Hudson said Nov. 20. "Credit to coach Brohm, credit to all the players and the whole coaching staff. I think they've done a really good job with making sure we all have that bond as a team as units, on offense and defense and special (teams)."

Though Brohm’s historic season at Purdue was his last one, the Louisville native will look to use the Cardinals’ record-setting season as a springboard.

Louisville’s Jeff Brohm comes out onto the field against Notre Dame at L&N Stadium on Oct. 7, 2023.

“For us to be able to play a team of Florida State's caliber after the year they've had, to have an opportunity to try to beat them in the conference championship game would be huge for us and our program,” Brohm said. “Between now and then, we've got to put our head down and go to work and see what we can figure out to try to put a plan together to see if we can knock this great football team off.

“If you can find a way to win, you can really create some attention and some momentum for your school. So, we're going to work hard to try to do it.”

Much like when Purdue faced Michigan, Louisville will get an undefeated, top-five Florida State team. Michigan and Florida State were sound defensively in their stellar seasons. The Wolverines allowed 16.1 points per game last season, and the Seminoles are giving up 16.8 points per contest this year.

“The margin for error is so small,” Brohm said, “and when you play a team that is undefeated and very efficient and knows how to win and does all the small things correctly, you've got to figure out a way to do that for four quarters.”

Louisville has done so in moments of greatness, with two top-25 wins (Notre Dame, Duke) and the program’s first road win at Miami. But the Cardinals have had down moments, including the 38-31 loss to Kentucky in the Governor’s Cup. In U of L's loss at Pitt, the Panthers recorded two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Much like Michigan did with Purdue’s interception in the Big Ten championship game, UK and Pitt took advantage of Louisville’s mistakes. The Wildcats scored 10 points off two turnovers, and the Panthers used three turnovers to score 14 points.

Florida State will do the same, if given the opportunity. The Seminoles, who are averaging 38.8 points, have scored 38 points off opponents’ turnovers with a +11 turnover margin, fifth best nationally.

“When you play really good football teams, you can't have those types of errors or it's going to cost,” Brohm said of the miscues in the Cardinals’ two losses. “We have to understand that it's gonna be very hard to overcome anything like that when you're playing this type of team. We're gonna have to really be sharp.”

