Jeff Brohm had winning record vs. Indiana at Purdue. Here's what that means for Louisville

Jeff Brohm’s Purdue teams never lacked motivation when they played Indiana for the Old Oaken Bucket.

Whether it was because it was a rivalry game, a bowl game or history on the line, the Boilermakers performed well against the Hoosiers. They lost only one game to IU over a six-year span, with the game being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Purdue’s 30-16 win over Indiana earned the program’s first Big Ten Conference championship game appearance.

In 2021, the 44-7 victory was the largest win margin in series history and also gave Purdue its first eight-win season in 15 years as well as its most conference victories (6) since 2003.

“We’re used to that game meaning a lot, and this year that game means a lot,” Brohm said of Louisville's matchup against the Hoosiers at noon Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Running backs coach Chris Barclay turned the spotlight on Brohm. Barclay credited the Cardinals’ first-year coach’s playcalling, which includes some trick plays, for the success, which featured Purdue outscoring IU 174-112 during the five meetings.

“He does a good job of seeing the game, setting plays up, setting play actions off of runs, keeping the defense honest,” Barclay said. “I think, overall, it's just the guys playing hard, executing calls and being a little bit unpredictable as far as where we're lining up, where we might be going, as far as where the ball is going, whether it's through the air or on the ground. (We’re) just trying to be a little bit unpredictable.”

This season, Brohm hopes to keep his good fortune going against IU. It’s not the last game of the year nor is it a conference opponent. And it’s too early for it to be considered a must-win to reach bowl eligibility. Still, it’s an important game for the Cardinals, who have a chance to get the program’s first win over Indiana in three tries and go 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

“It’s up in their (Indiana’s) neck of the woods, so it’s an away game for us, which is always tough when you go on the road,” Brohm said. “We didn’t play as good as I would’ve liked the last time we went on the road, so we need to improve in that area. It’ll be a competitive football game. Our guys need to understand that we’d better be preparing hard and well this week. Otherwise, it’ll be a long Saturday for us.”

Here’s a look at Brohm’s last two wins over Indiana and what it potentially means for Louisville:

2021: Purdue 44, Indiana 7

The Boilermakers had their best rushing yardage total against a Power Five opponent that season with 167 yards. King Doerue and Zander Horvath each had 49 rushing yards on four and 15 carries, respectively.

Louisville, on the other hand, has multiple running backs with the potential to reach that number. After two games, Jawhar Jordan is averaging 115 rushing yards and has scored three touchdowns. Isaac Guerendo follows with 90 yards on 17 carries, with Maurice Turner (seven rushes, 30 yards) also contributing. Turner was held out of the Cardinals’ home opener as a precautionary measure, Barclay said, but is expected to be back this week.

The run game has been an early bright spot of the Cardinals’ offense.

“To this point, I’ve liked our running back room,” Brohm said. “We’ve got to continue to make sure that they get the ball.”

Indiana’s defense isn’t the same as it was two years ago, though. The Hoosiers had the No. 19 transfer portal class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, and made key defensive additions including lineman Andre Carter (Western Michigan) and linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar (Stanford), two of the team’s top tacklers with eight apiece. The unit also held Ohio State to 23 points despite IU's season-opening loss.

Purdue’s defense also had one of its best outings of 2021 against IU with a season-high 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. Louisville’s defense was one of the best in both areas last season and has shown the ability to continue that effort this season. The unit had a sack in each of the first two games — thanks to defensive linemen Ashton Gillotte and Dez Tell — and has combined for seven tackles for loss. In comparison, Indiana’s offensive line has given up a sack in each of the first outings and allowed opposing defenses to get into the backfield nine times.

2022: Purdue 30, Indiana 16

Purdue’s offensive grade against Indiana was its second best against a Power Five opponent in 2022 (67.4), with the Boilermakers racking up 290 passing yards but being held to 98 rushing yards. Still, the offensive line had its best pass-blocking grade of the season (81.3) and second-best run-blocking grade (65.6).

Louisville’s offensive line, which includes Purdue transfer Eric Miller, kept quarterback Jack Plummer upright in the opening games. The unit has allowed only four negative plays and helped the Cardinals average 582 yards per game.

Louisville’s passing game hasn’t been as strong yet as some of Brohm’s former Purdue teams but has all the makings of getting there. The Cardinals’ head coach noted significant improvement from Plummer from Week 1 to Week 2. Plummer completed 72.7% of his passes (16 for 22) with a touchdown and two interceptions for 247 yards against Murray State.

“As you look back on this game, between a few coaching errors and things that we can get cleaned up, and continuing to work on throwing on time and driving the football and trusting what he sees, that’s what we’ve got to do,” Brohm said. “... We need (Plummer) to be efficient, to play with conviction and to play with confidence and trust what he sees and drive the football in there.”

Plummer also has plenty of options on offense including wide receivers Jamari Thrash, the team’s leading pass catcher this season, Kevin Coleman and Jimmy Calloway. Running backs Jordan (2-43) and Guerendo (4-47) were two of the team’s top three receiving leaders during Week 2. In contrast, Purdue had only two pass catchers to log 40 or more receiving yards against Indiana last season: Charlie Jones (4-143) and Devin Mockobee (5-58).

The Cardinals’ deep, talented group of skill players will be key for a victory over Indiana.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How Jeff Brohm can help Louisville football team beat Indiana Hoosiers