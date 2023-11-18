Jeff Brohm’s Gatorade bath by Louisville players douses Molly McGrath

Molly McGrath is one of the best sideline reporters in the business. Always working, always hustling, always in the right spot at the right time.

Unfortunately, on Saturday, ESPN’s McGrath tried to interview Louisville coach Jeff Brohm after his Cardinals earned a spot in the ACC Championship Game against Louisville.

And that meant his players were to give the coach a Gatorade bath, which caught McGrath as part of some friendly fire.

Molly McGrath caught in the crossfire of a Gatorade bath on Jeff Brohm 🤣 pic.twitter.com/szId9upElv — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 18, 2023

This is what a sideline reporter does:

Meanwhile Molly McGrath would run through a brick wall in heels for one sweet quote.pic.twitter.com/cG5MDsurK9 — Hauchedinho (@Hauchedinho) November 17, 2023

Not bragging about fictionalizing conversations with coaches to deliver reports.

