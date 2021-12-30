Jeff Brohm discusses Purdue’s wide receiver unit ahead of playing Tennessee

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Thursday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Ahead of the matchup, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm met with media and discussed wide receivers David Bell and Milton Wright not playing for the Boilermakers.

“Well, fortunately for us we do have a lot of receivers on our team,” Brohm said. “We’re down quite a few, but that’s the nature of football. Whether it’s the last bowl game or the first game of next year, new guys are going to have to emerge, and this will be a great environment to see how some of these guys respond.

“We’re looking forward to a few new faces being on the field. We still want to try to do what we do best and get the ball to our playmakers and figure out a way to score points on offense and see if we can get a few stops on defense. That’s always the goal is to just compete and game plan against a quality opponent and see if you can win.”