Jeff Bostic shares hilarious story of Joe Bugel blaming him for a missed block that wasn't his doing

Former Redskins coach Joe Bugel, who died on Sunday at the age of 80, impacted numerous players throughout his time in the NFL. Specifically, from 1981-89 he helped members of "The Hogs" offensive line in Washington become one of the greatest units ever assembled.

However, for as much as Bugel loved his players and his players loved him back, the two sides were prone to some arguments. Bugel's fiery passion for the game led to some outbursts that no one was immune to. From Joe Gibbs to Russ Grimm, plenty got an earful.

That includes former Redskins offensive lineman Jeff Bostic, who was alongside Bugel during his nine seasons in Washington. On the latest Redskins Inside Look, Bostic joined former Redskins teammate and legendary running back John Riggins to share one of his most memorable stories of Bugel.

It all started when Mark May, another member of the offensive line, didn't want to hear Bugel yell at him.

"You know the biggest whiner in Redskins history is Mark May. He had missed the block and Buges was on the staff," Bostic said. "Well, May is over there telling him I missed the block."

So, with that information to go off of, Bugel prepared to shame Bostic for the failed play. As Bostic jogged to the sideline following a field goal attempt, he couldn't understand why his name was being called.

"I'm coming off the field and I hear Buges yelling ‘He kicked your a--.' And I'm like ‘who is he talking to?'" Bostic said. "And then he said it again. I said ‘who are you talking to?' He said, 'I'm talking to you.'"

That led to Bostic showing his frustrations and sending his helmet hurdling through the air.

"I unbuttoned my helmet and threw it at him from about 15 yards away," Bostic said. "And I just left my helmet and went over and sat on the bench."

Following the heated back-and-forth, Bugel quickly displayed the other side of his personality -- the one that cared for his players and just wanted to see them succeed. Heading over to Bostic, he wanted him to know there were no hard feelings, it was just the emotion of football getting the best of him.

"He said, ‘Hey horse you know I love you.'"

Because Bostic -- like so many other Redskins -- had a deep love and respect for Bugel, it was easy for him to take the apology and move on. However, he did want his coach to know that all the yelling was actually done for no reason because he was not the one to blame.

"I said 'You got a strange way of showing love. What you're gonna do is when you watch the film tomorrow you're gonna owe me an apology,'" Bostic said.

