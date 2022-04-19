Jeff Blashill: Why Detroit Red Wings didn't call up this prospect

Associated Press

Notah Begay III is competing in a tournament for the first time in nearly 10 years, and the score isn’t what matters to him. Begay, a four-time PGA Tour winner and now an on-course reporter for NBC Sports, was on the broadcast crew for the APGA Tour event on the Sunday after the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Begay’s last tour event was in August 2012 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.