Jeff Blashill: Why Detroit Red Wings didn't call up this prospect
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit Red WingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, April 19, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, April 19, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.
There’s more than one potential impact player who could play both sides of the ball this fall. #GoBlue
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin had core muscle surgery on Monday, ending his second season as the team's captain. The Red Wings say his recovery is expected to last eight to 10 weeks. The 25-year-old Larkin leads the Red Wings with 31 goals and 69 points in 71 games.
Notah Begay III is competing in a tournament for the first time in nearly 10 years, and the score isn’t what matters to him. Begay, a four-time PGA Tour winner and now an on-course reporter for NBC Sports, was on the broadcast crew for the APGA Tour event on the Sunday after the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Begay’s last tour event was in August 2012 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
A beloved Brendan Shanahan returned in '97 to face the St. Louis Blues. Will that still be true if he and the Detroit Red Wings win Game 3?
LSU had a handful of players enter the portal. Where did they end up?
Watch the Game Highlights from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings, 04/19/2022
Best of luck to him!
From Megan Thee Stallion to Månekskin, here's our rundown of Weekend One's most memorable moments
Fred Zinkie highlights some players to add, players to pay for in daily fantasy and much more for Monday.
Watch the Game Highlights from Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings, 04/19/2022
Pep Guardiola said his squad have faced a particularly mentally and physically demanding period
Locked up for six years with his new extension, the details are interesting as the pay is great for Ward but the cap hits favor the Browns in 2022 & 2023:
Tigers fans from Detroit and beyond are flocking to Comerica Park this week in hopes of seeing Miguel Cabrera reach the 3,000 career hits milestone.
With the arrival of Russell Wilson in Denver, the Broncos’ expectations are high. That’s the word from second-year cornerback Pat Surtain, who said the energy in Denver is different this season. “You can tell the energy’s been different. The culture is different,” Surtain said. Surtain added that the goal is the Super Bowl, and this [more]
Dawson Garcia left UNC to tend to family matters at home, and he’ll remain close with his new destination. He’s transferring to play for Minnesota.
Albert Pujols had two hits and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Tuesday night. Adam Wainwright (2-1) allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Tommy Edman tripled, singled and drove in two runs, and Paul Goldschmidt also had two hits for St. Louis.
Walker is an appealing prospect for the Lions with their picks at 32 or 34 overall, though he might not last that late
The race for the 2022 Hart Memorial Trophy is coming to a close. Heres the latest news on the leagues top players this week.
The game between the Guardians and White Sox will be made up as a split doubleheader.
How an Uber driver's dashcam footage assisted in the arrest of a Capitol rioter