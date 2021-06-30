Jeff Blashill: Why Alex Tanguay is good fit as Detroit Red Wings assistant coach
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, June 30, 2021.
The fight might have been bizarre, but Floyd is laughing all the way to the bank.
After three weeks at the top, Jon Rahm has slipped back to No. 2 in the latest edition of the Official World Golf Ranking.
After he was informed of what Conor McGregor said in the cage post-fight, Dana White expressed his disappointment.
To Bryson DeChambeau, the norm remains the enemy. Professional golfers normally bellow at their caddies, but the American has named Brian Zeigler as his new bagman - and he happens to be someone who has previously been paid to scream obscenities at DeChambeau. The pair will arrive here at The Open Championship on Monday after revealing the news on social media in wacky style. Zeigler, a coach in DeChambeau’s home city of Dallas, dived into a swimming pool with his new employer’s bag of clubs ove
Daron Sutton said he will not be part of the Angels' broadcast team for the remainder of the season, he told The Times on Sunday.
Former champion Zach Johnson was the latest to withdraw from the British Open on Monday because he tested positive for the coronavirus. Louis de Jager, one of 12 players who earned a spot at Royal St. George's through local final qualifying two weeks ago, also returned a positive COVID-19 test and withdrew. The R&A said Ryan Moore, runner-up at the John Deere Classic in Illinois, chose not to accept the exemption for the highest finisher among the top five at the PGA Tour event.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency on Friday responded to congressional members who criticized the suspension of runner Sha’Carri Richardson from Olympic […] The post USADA responds to congressional members over Sha’Carri Richardson ban appeared first on TheGrio.
ESPYS host Anthony Mackie absolutely roasts Philadelphia 76ers star, Ben Simmons, at the show.
Rodgers scored 34 total points after making six birdies, 20 bogeys and two double bogeys over 54 holes in Lake Tahoe.
Gary Neville called for the country to rally around Bukayo Saka after the teenager missed the crucial penalty in England’s shootout defeat against Italy. “It is heartbreaking for the boy,” said Neville on ITV. “The whole nation is going to need to cuddle him. Everybody has loved this boy for the past few weeks and they will love him in the next few weeks. He has been absolutely brilliant. “Gone are the days when we criticise players for missing a penalty. Fifteen or 20 years ago there might have
Kurt Busch is now locked into the playoff field with his win Sunday at Atlanta. Who are the other winners and losers coming out of the weekend?
Watch the UFC 264 highlights and recap from the lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor from Saturday's event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 264 Bonuses: Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho earn an extra $75,000 for FOTN
UFC president Dana White provides an injury update on Conor McGregor while speaking to the media after UFC 264.
Fulfilling a request from Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Kurt Busch, Ross Chastain moved off the bottom and blocked Kyle Busch out of the lead at Atlanta.
Watch Hardy get knocked the (redacted) out one minute into the match.
"If you want to hire me, you'll find a reason to hire me. And if you don't want to hire me, you'll find that reason, too."
Player ratings: Penalty heartbreak at Wembley - so who did and did not step up to the mark? Sam Wallace: Bukayo Saka is a teenager who had never taken a penalty - so why was he asked to do it now? Reaction: 'If you are Sterling or Grealish, you cannot have a young kid go ahead of you' Football was almost home. With 23 minutes to go in normal time, it was almost home. In extra-time as Raheem Sterling appeared set to wriggle through on goal only to be halted by the wall that is Giorgio Chiellini,
Greg Hardy thinks his inexperience shined through in his UFC 264 loss to Tai Tuivasa.
Poirier said he thought McGregor had fractured the leg earlier when he checked a kick, but it rolled back badly under him after the huge punch Poirier landed.
2021 preseason College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff.