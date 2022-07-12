Jeff Blashill: This is what I treasure having coached the Detroit Red Wings

The Maize And Blue Review

The Michigan football family is mourning one of its own as former head coach, and long-time assistant under Bo Schembechler, Gary Moeller died on Monday, he was 81 years old. The Wolverines football program confirmed the news via a press release. Playing linebacker under legendary Ohio State head coach Woody Hayes, Moeller embraced the full sense of being a 'Michigan Man' as he would coach alongside Schembechler for nearly 20 years as a Michigan Wolverine.