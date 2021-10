The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) Jeremi Grant scored 22 points, No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham added seven rebounds in his NBA debut and the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 110-103 on Saturday night for their first victory of the season. Cunningham missed the preseason and the first four games of the regular season with a sprained ankle. ''There's no way you can sit out a month and come back 100 percent,'' said Pistons coach Dwane Casey, who limited Cunningham to 19 minutes, including five in the second half.