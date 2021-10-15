Jeff Blashill: 'I'm pissed off' Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin faces punishment
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Oct. 15, 2021.
The NHL suspended Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin for a game for roughing Tampa Bay forward Mathieu Joseph. The league announced the penalty Friday, adding Larkin will give up $30,500 in pay that will go toward the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. Larkin will miss Detroit's home game Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said if officials had called a penalty to help protect Dylan Larkin, there would have been no punch by Larkin.
