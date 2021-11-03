Jeff Blashill: This is the identity the Detroit Red Wings need to have
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Nov. 2, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Nov. 2, 2021.
The Milwaukee Bucks (3-4) play against the Detroit Pistons (5-5) at Little Caesars Arena Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday November 2, 2021 Milwaukee Bucks 15, Detroit Pistons 10 (Q1 05:08) What's the buzz on Twitter? Rod Beard @ detnewsRodBeard ...
Political expert: 'Were seeing shift' in Virginia
Both have seen their NHL careers get off to strong starts this season.
Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi, two-thirds of the Detroit Red Wings' top line, will miss the Montreal Canadians game
The Detroit Red Wings came out flat in Montreal for the second time in two weeks in a 3-0 shutout by the Canadiens.
Former Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval added another World Series ring to his mantle after the Braves' win over the Astros on Tuesday night.
Several NFL teams opted to shake up their rosters before Tuesday's trade deadline. But which players and organizations are better off?
The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the promising young receiver faced an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The 22-year-old Ruggs and his passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that did not identify the woman who died, the injuries that Ruggs or his passenger received or name Ruggs’ passenger, who remained hospitalized.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he was choked by Vikings safety Harrison Smith after a tackle on Sunday night, and the video appears to back Lamb up. After Smith brought Lamb down at the sideline, Smith’s right arm was on the side of Lamb’s neck, while Smith used his left hand to grab Lamb [more]
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't addressed the matter head on, but it's clear the Browns wide receiver is none too pleased with Baker Mayfield.
The Rangers have long been rumored to be a destination for disgruntled Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel, but they may now be out of the mix once and for all.
WBC champ Fury knocked out the American challenger in a blockbuster clash in Las Vegas last month
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski try and make sense of the waiver wire pickups this week in the face of serious (potentially season-ending) injuries for Derrick Henry and Jameis Winston. The guys give their takes on Mike White’s future with the Jets and Justin Fields’ huge showing with the Bears, as well.
Here are five things we took away from the initial set of College Football Playoff Rankings. There were clearly some lines drawn in the sand.
The Ducks came in at No. 4 and look set to make the playoff if they keep winning.
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens shared some inside perspective on Marcus Smart's critical comments of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon will start the College Football Playoff race in prime position at the top of the selection committee's rankings. Unbeaten Cincinnati is going to need some help to make history as the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to reach college football's final four. At sixth, the unbeaten Bearcats of the American Athletic Conference have the best ranking ever in the selection committee’s Top 25 for a non-Power Five team, but still sit behind three teams (second-ranked Alabama, fourth-ranked Oregon and fifth-ranked Ohio State) that have already been beaten.
How Alabama could really shake up the College Football Playoff Rankings
https://open.spotify.com/embed/episode/1ztTDlCDYlvGVpfQ47yzUp HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and The Athletic's Anthony Slater discussed Stephen Curry's adjustment to the new rule changes, an injury update on Klay Thompson, the long-term future for ...
If we learned one thing from Tuesday's initial College Football Playoff rankings, it's that head-to-head results matter.