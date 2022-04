Associated Press

Joel Embiid feared this would be the case. The Philadelphia 76ers announced Friday night that Embiid — the NBA scoring champion and an MVP finalist — has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion. The injuries stem from a hit Embiid took with 3:58 left of Thursday night’s game in Toronto, when the 76ers were up by 29 points and well on their way to getting an East first-round-clinching win over the Raptors.