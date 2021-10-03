Jeff Blashill: Don't pass judgment on Detroit Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic yet
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Oct. 3, 3021.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Oct. 3, 3021.
Sammy Blais (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 10/02/2021
(Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 10/01/2021
Cincinnati is behind four other undefeated teams in the rankings: Alabama, Georgia, Iowa and Penn State.
It all comes down to this. Four teams and numerous ways to determine the AL Wild Card.
The Big Ten has made a statement near the top of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll with Iowa and Penn State moving up and two others in top 10.
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 5
Padraig Harrington was forced into a pairings change on the eve of the all-important opening session of last week’s Ryder Cup because of “ball issues” with some of the players.
Ohio State continues to move in the right direction in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Poll after a dismantling of Rutgers Saturday.
Herbstreit ranks his top-four
We've reached the final day of the baseball regular season and plenty of scenarios are still in play for the Red Sox. John Tomase runs through all seven postseason paths for Boston.
What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll power by USA TODAY look like? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 5.
Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate didn't hold back when responding to Aspen Ladd's statement following her UFC Vegas 38 failed weight cut. Ladd, the No. 3 ranked UFC women's bantamweight, failed to make weight for her scheduled UFC Vegas 38 bout against No. 11 ranked Macy Chiasson. She originally stepped on the scales fully clothed. The screen was brought out so she could weigh in with nothing on. She stepped on the scale and then back off of it. Ultimately, she came in a poun
LSU may not have much more patience with coach Ed Orgeron. And how did Jimbo Fisher get a new, ridiculous deal with Texas A&M?
Boston and New York face the same prospect on the last day of the regular season: win and face each other Tuesday in the AL wild-card game.
The referees had a lot of "questionable" calls in Oregon's loss to Stanford, causing Twitter and social media to go crazy.
Cleveland vs Minnesota prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3
Would you take $15 million without of a win?
Mahomes' latest foray into wizardry was impressive even by his standards.
The start of Sunday's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway has been delayed by rain and NBC has a tight television window for the important NASCAR race because of the evening airing of Tom Brady's return to New England. Talladega marks the middle race of the second round of NASCAR's playoffs with the hybrid road course/oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway scheduled as next week's elimination race.
Townley and a woman were shot Saturday in Athens. She has serious injuries, according to police.