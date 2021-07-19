Jeff Blashill on Detroit Red Wings' readiness for camp, season

Golf Channel

After working his way back into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Rory McIlroy is again flirting with a decade-low mark. Back in early May, McIlroy slipped to No. 15 in the world, his worst standing since he was No. 17 in November 2009. Now, after a disappointing showing at The Open, McIlroy, who had clawed his way back as high as seventh in late May, is back to No. 15.