Jeff Blashill: Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana to see specialist for shoulder
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Sept. 26, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Sept. 26, 2021.
Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch talks Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, after his team's 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park.
Jakub Vrana has to see a specialist for his shoulder, injured 10 minutes into his first Detroit Red Wings training camp
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana was late to Wings camp and hurt his shoulder 10 minutes into practice.
Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said Friday he's hesitant to place any expectations on Moritz Seider for 2021-22, but added Seider is well-prepared entering camp.
Studs and duds from Wisconsin's disastrous loss to Notre Dame
Trey Flowers is the only player listed as questionable on Friday who will not play
No. 10/12 Notre Dame (3-0) battle the No. 18/15 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1, 0-1 Big 10) on Saturday afternoon in the first contest between the two programs since 1964. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before today's tilt.
Team USA clinched the Ryder Cup early on Sunday, romping to a 19-9 victory and marking the fourth time in last 13 meetings it has beaten Europe in the event.
Justin Tucker made a 66-yard FG as time expired, but the kick never should have been allowed
Dustin Johnson went 5-0 to lead the U.S. to the Ryder Cup on Sunday, and then he let loose at the winners' press conference.
Watch: Jameis Winston meets unamused Sean Payton after bizarre TD pass
In a gesture that signalled the end of the most toxic feud in golf, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau embraced beside the 18th green at Whistling Straits to toast their involvement in a record-breaking American Ryder Cup triumph.
Europe suffered a seismic blow to hopes of retaining the Ryder Cup on a morning when tensions threatened to boil over between players, officials and fans, as Brooks Koepka became embroiled in a furious row with his match referees.
The NFL cannot hide from another officiating error that directly costs the Lions a win
K'Vaughan Pope had to be escorted to the locker room by an OSU staffer after a heated moment on the sideline.
Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said Andy Reid was not feeling well after Kansas City's loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Kevin Harvick remains upset with Chase Elliott for his actions late in the Bristol race that cost Harvick the win. Harvick said the end was 'manipulated.'
Brooks and Bryson shared a moment after the American win.
Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams are also receiving votes?
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 4