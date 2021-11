The Guardian

The cases have prompted a row between health officials who deny the sicknesses form a true ‘cluster’ and medical experts looking for a link Steve Ellis displays a photo of his father, Roger, before he fell ill. Photograph: Darren Calabrese/Darren Calabrese/The Guardian When Roger Ellis fell ill two years ago, his family rushed to the hospital, fearing he was having a heart attack. Doctors quickly ruled that out, but days later, he suffered from a seizure. In the following weeks, the retired indu