Jeff Banks downplays playing at Alabama in major way

With college football nearly 30 days away many people are circling Texas’ Week 2 matchup against Alabama as one of the biggest games of the year.

Both schools are projected to be top-15 teams in the country, and they both have playoff aspirations. Alabama got the best of Texas in Austin last season, but it’s a game that Longhorns fans look back on as one that the team very well could have won. Texas ended up being without quarterback Quinn Ewers, who went down in the first quarter with an injury, and there were some controversial calls along the way.

Doing their part in the home-and-home series, Texas will head to Tuscaloosa this season. A game that will be played in front of a hostile sellout crowd of over 100,000. An environment that Texas doesn’t face much against other Big 12 schools, but one that many of the staffers in Texas are familiar with being that a handful of them came over from Alabama when Steve Sarkisian was hired.

One of those coaches is special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Jeff Banks, who was attempting to make the game seem like it was any other game on the schedule. He have gotten too bullish. When talking to the media, Banks claimed that playing at Alabama would be just like playing at Iowa State or Kansas.

Texas special coordinator Jeff Banks was asked what he'll tell his team about playing at Alabama, where he previously coached: "We're just going to play another road game. Just as hard in Kansas and Iowa State as it is going to be in Tuscaloosa. It's just bigger and more people." — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) August 1, 2023

A statement that has since been making its rounds on the app X, formerly known as Twitter, with many fans questioning if it is disrespectful to Alabama.

Neither team will need any more motivation for that matchup, but this is certainly a comment that Alabama fans will be holding on to. If Texas does in fact lose the game, be ready for this statement to be brought up everyday for the rest of time.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire