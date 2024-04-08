Jeff Anderson to officiate NCAA Championship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s another special year for one of the country’s top basketball officials.

Corning Community College grad Jeff Anderson will officiate Monday night’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. The opening tip between UConn (36-3) vs. Purdue (34-4) is slated for 9:20 pm on TBS from Glendale, Arizona.

This marks Anderson’s third overall NCAA Championship game as an official and seventh overall Final Four. Anderson will be one of nine total officials on the floor for the big game.

Anderson, the all-time assists leader in Corning Community College men’s basketball history, continues to serve as a major source of inspiration for the region. His experience at college basketball’s highest stage and near 40-year career in officiating.

