Jeepers peepers: Reed seeing clearly now

Rex Hoggard
Golf Channel
Patrick Reed had his vision corrected just before the Masters, and now the major champ is seeing the course like never before.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Just before this year’s Masters Patrick Reed was sitting at home in Texas scrolling through the channels on his television when he stopped in frustration.

“[Reed’s wife] Justine goes, ‘You can't read that?’ I'm like, ‘No, can you?’ She's like, ‘Yeah,’” Reed said on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Championship. “My father-in-law's sitting over there and he has really thick glasses. You can't see that? He's like, ‘Maybe that's the reason why we haven't been making putts for a year.’”

Reed went to an optometrist the Monday before Masters week and discovered he struggled to see objects at a distance. Although he had a hard time with contact lenses at first, specifically getting them on his eyes, he said his improved vision had an immediate impact.

“All of a sudden I'm just looking out like, wow, I can see everything,” Reed said. “Now all of a sudden I'm not having to ask [caddie Kessler Karain] where the ball goes. Now all of a sudden I can read greens pretty well and it worked at Augusta.”

