Jeepers Creepers! Myles Garrett dressed to kill for Browns vs. Seahawks

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett entered Lumen Field in Seattle dressed as the Creeper Jeepers Creepers. Garrett, a nightmare on the field, has turned Halloween into an opportunity to be his true self. Last season, he dressed as Vecna from the series Stranger Things, and in 2021, he dressed as the Grim Reaper. He is looking to terrorize Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks all afternoon.

Myles smells fear 😏 pic.twitter.com/SD9QBMBc8P — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 29, 2023

For those unfamiliar, the Creeper is an ancient Demon who feeds off the organs of humans. The character has evolved from a teen slasher to a creature feature over its 20-year run. Garrett does a fantastic job of capturing the terror of the later incarnations.

Garrett seems heavily invested in immortal demons. That’s a good sign for the franchise star committed to the city of Cleveland. After buying a minority stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week, Garrett told reporters how much he loves the city and never wants to leave.

Garrett is a big fan of Halloween, and his costume isn’t his only tradition. Garrett still has to unveil the Halloween decorations at his house. He told Rich Eisen in an interview earlier this week that he has vastly improved his Quarterback graveyard from last year. I can’t wait to see what he has in store. And if you’re looking for a spooky movie to watch before October ends, you should watch Jeepers Creepers.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire