Jeep Fest parade returns in roaring fashion

Aug. 7—Deb Valasek has attended every Jeep Fest since its inaugural in 2016.

After a one-year pause because of the coronavirus, Saturday's return to the annual celebration of the vehicle, and the lifestyle behind it, was emotional for many Jeep lovers. But it was particularly emotional for Ms. Valasek. Her significant other, Victor Joe Duran, a Jeep retiree who was passionate about the utility vehicle and loved attending Jeep Fest by her side, died in April.

"He's here with me today," she said smiling while discussing how much he loved the event. "The event is such a joy. At first it was a like a one-day event and fairly small, but now they make it a weekend thing, and it's just awesome."

Thousands packed downtown for the weekend-long event's second day and picked out a spot to set up lawn chairs along Huron Street to view Jeep Fest's biggest attraction: the Grogan's Towne & Charlie's All-Jeep Parade.

The parade began at 11 a.m. with Jeep engines roaring and crowds cheering. Having the event in person again just felt right for Sue and Mike Jagielski, Jeep fans who never miss the festival, and have pride in the vehicle's local roots.

"We were stuck at home for all this time," Mr. Jagielski, a union representative for Jeep workers, said. "It means so much to get back out, we haven't been able to travel much. This is an event we enjoy."

Mrs. Jagielski, a nurse who owns a Jeep Compass, agreed.

"We're big supporters of [United Auto Workers]," she said. "It means a lot to be back here today."

The parade, which began on Monroe Street before a turn onto Huron, packed Toledo's downtown streets. Many attendees walked around with Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area cups, and kids scurried to catch all of the different Jeeps moving along Huron. The Jeeps then looped back to the south via Adams and Ontario streets.

At around 11:30, halfway through the parade, a few black clouds set in and prompted a number of people to fold up their lawn chairs and head out in fear of rain, but those clouds were quickly masked by a hot sun and the fun continued. Folks in Jeeps tossed out candy to kids, blasted music, and some even showed off their vehicles' off-roading capabilities by climbing atop another parallel Jeep's tire.

For Jerry Huber, an event committee member and former Jeep plant manager, Saturday's return to downtown Toledo meant the city was back in the spotlight. The smiles he saw across the faces of attendees is why he and organizers work so hard to put on the event, he said.

"It's an opportunity to give back to the community, give back to the Jeep community in particular, and give back to the city of Toledo," he said. "There's been an awful lot of work done downtown, but I think people come here and they see what we're doing and I think it helps make a good impression."

Mr. Huber was impressed with the turnout Saturday morning, commenting it was "amazing" to see all of the excited faces checking out the many exhibits set up before the parade began.

"We have great weather," he said. "And there's a lot going on. We've expanded a lot of the opportunities. We've got two kid zones instead of one. Hensville is activated. Promenade Park is activated. Up by the Imagination Station, we've got an off-road [remote controlled] course inside. We've got a Park N' Shine area for people who don't want to be in the parade, and want to show off their vehicle, and be right in the heart of the event."

Inside the SeaGate Convention Centre before the parade, festival-goers viewed Jeep displays that show off the unique custom capabilities the vehicle has to offer.

Ken Myerholtz, a Toledo Edison employee, who got into customizing Jeeps about six years ago, displayed his custom Jeep camper fitted with a bed, kitchen, onboard water, and shower.

"I had the idea of making it like a teardrop camper, but off-road," he said of the camper, which is shaped like a Jeep Cherokee. "I thought it would be cool to have a matching camper behind my Jeep."

Deric Ritchey, a senior commercial manager for MOBIS North America, the company that builds the Jeep Gladiator within the Toledo Assembly Complex, showed off parts of a Rubicon model to passers-by.

"I think it's been so long since Jeep has had a truck, so I think the first one that came out, everybody has kind of rushed to get it," he said of the Gladiator, which went on sale in 2019, and has seen an uptick in sales.

Jeep Fest continues Sunday with the MOBIS one-mile walk and Rouen four-mile run hosted by Run Toledo, and exhibits at the SeaGate Convention Centre. Sunday's Jeep Fest will also feature live entertainment, food trucks, beer gardens, and the Kids Zone at Festival Park hosted by the Imagination Station.