Jedrick Wills, Wyatt Teller expected back at Browns practice

There is one practice session left for the Cleveland Browns in the calendar year 2020, and there should be two very big additions to the festivities in Berea on New Year’s Eve. The Browns expect starting offensive linemen Jedrick Wills and Wyatt Teller back on the practice field on Thursday.

Teller was going to make his return on Wednesday but the team had to close the facility due to the positive COVID-19 diagnosis of practice squad player Javon Patterson and an unidentified assistant coach. Teller has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury. The right guard has been sorely missed in the run game.

Wills is healthy enough to practice again after missing most of the last two weeks with an illness. The rookie left tackle was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday but then took ill and missed Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. He has not practiced since the leadup to the Week 15 matchup with the New York Giants.

