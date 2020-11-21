Jedrick Wills wins NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 10

Congratulations are in order for Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills. The big lineman won the NFL Rookie of the Week award for Week 10.

Wills is the first Browns rookie to capture the honor since 2018, when three different Browns — Nick Chubb, Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward — all captured the weekly award that year. Wills is also a rare winner as an offensive lineman. Only three other linemen have earned the Rookie of the Week since voting began in 2002 and none have won since 2013.

Wills pitched a shutout in pass protection against the Houston Texans in Week 10, including some matchups with J.J. Watt. He also made several key blocks to help spring both Chubb and Kareem Hunt for over 100 yards rushing in the game, the first time Browns teammates have topped the century mark in the same game since 1966.

