Jedrick Wills: I was trash last year, brand new game this year

Jedrick Wills was a right tackle in college, so his transition to the professional ranks after being drafted in the first round by the Browns included a position change in addition to the need to adapt to the speed of the NFL.

By most accounts, that transition went well. Wills started 15 regular season games at left tackle as the Browns snapped a long playoff drought and he did not stick out as a clear liability to the team’s offensive efforts.

Wills own assessment of where he was as a rookie wasn’t a rave review, however. Wills came to camp leaner than he did last season and he believes he’s raised his play to a level that leaves last season in the dust.

“Looking at it a year ago, I thought I was trash compared to this year watching film,” Wills said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “It’s a brand new game when you turn on the film this year.”

The Browns’ success last season has raised the bar for their expectations this year. Growth from Wills would be a big plus to reaching them.

