Jedrick Wills predicts “freakish numbers” at Combine

Jedrick Wills believes he’s the best offensive line prospect in the draft. The Alabama right tackle plans to confirm it at the Combine.

“I want to put out freakish numbers for O-linemen at every single station,” Wills said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Texas A&M center Erik McCoy ran the fastest 40 time by an offensive lineman last season at the Combine at 4.89 seconds. Weber State left tackle Iosua Opeta had the best bench press at the position with 39 reps.

Wills is training at APEC in Fort Worth.

“He’s been as advertised,” APEC founder and president Bobby Stroupe said. “Everything that you read and see about him and all the hype about how high his grade is and where he should be picked in the draft is legit. He’s got the right type of mental approach.

“From a physical standpoint as a tackle, he moves better than any tight end that I’ve worked with from a standpoint of mechanics and flexibility and mobility. He can access angles that a lot of our skill guys can’t. He’s got incredible levels of power for his size at 315 pounds. I fully expect him to be a cornerstone player in the NFL for many years.”

Wills played right tackle throughout his college career. He allowed one sack in 28 starts the past two seasons protecting the blindside of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Wills, though, said he is willing to play left tackle or inside at guard.