The Browns have listed two of their starting offensive linemen as questionable for Sunday, but there’s still a good chance both players will be on the field for the matchup against the Vikings.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle) and center J.C. Tretter (knee) are both questionable. Both players didn’t participate on Wednesday or Thursday but were limited on Friday.

That follows the same pattern as last week. But Wills and Tretter both started the Week Three victory over the Bears.

Linebacker Sloane Takitaki (hamstring) is also questionable for Sunday after he was limited in practice all week.

The Browns ruled offensive lineman Chris Hubbard (triceps) for the third straight game. He was limited in practice all week.

As head coach Kevin Stefanski said would be the case earlier this week, cornerback Greg Newsome II (calf) is out. Greedy Williams is expected to start in Newsome’s place.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (neck), and right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) have no injury status and are expected to play.

Jedrick Wills, J.C. Tretter questionable for Week Four originally appeared on Pro Football Talk