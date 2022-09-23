Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills was injured with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter. Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward was blocked into the back of Wills’ legs.

Wills walked off under his own power and went into the blue medical tent. He later jogged to the training room to be further examined.

James Hudson, who started the first two games at right tackle, replaced Wills at left tackle.

Wills, though, returned to the lineup by the end of the third quarter.

The Browns lead the Steelers 16-14 with 2:31 remaining in the third quarter on Cade York‘s 31-yard field goal. The Steelers led 14-13 at halftime.

Jedrick Wills heads to training room with leg injury but returns to lineup originally appeared on Pro Football Talk