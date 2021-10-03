Jedrick Wills carted to locker room, out with ankle injury

Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills has been playing through an ankle injury for weeks. But he might not be able to do so any longer.

Wills was carted to the locker room in the third quarter of Cleveland’s matchup with Minnesota on Sunday. The Browns subsequently announced that he is out for the rest of the game.

Per Jason Lloyd of TheAthletic.com, Wills tossed his helmet in frustration on the sideline after exiting the game.

With backup Chris Hubbard inactive with a triceps injury, the Browns put in rookie James Hudson for Wills at left tackle.

The Browns lead 11-7 early in the fourth quarter.

