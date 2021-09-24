Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills hurt his ankle in the season opener, but he was able to start against the Texans in Week Two.

Willis played 43 of the team’s 61 offensive snaps in the 31-21 win and his ankle has remained an issue this week. Wills didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but he was able to get in a limited session on Friday.

The Browns listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bears, but head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated he’ll be in the lineup.

“He’s ready to go,” Stefanski said, via the team’s website. “He pushed really hard to play last week. He worked out before the game, he gutted it out . . . This week, he didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday, got through it pretty well today. We’ll see how he responds over the next 24 hours but he’s trending in the right direction.”

Center JC Tretter (knee) also returned to practice on Friday and drew a questionable tag for Sunday. Linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring) and tackle Chris Hubbard (triceps) are out, but the Browns are set to get wide receiver Odell Beckham on the field for the first time since he tore his ACL last season.

Jedrick Wills back at practice, questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk