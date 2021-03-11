Jedd Fisch discusses having Gronk as a guest coach at Arizona spring game
Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch joins "NFL Now" to talk about having Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski serve as a guest coach at Arizona's spring game, quarterback Cam Newton's 2020 season with the New England Patriots and more. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network