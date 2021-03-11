Jedd Fisch discusses having Gronk as a guest coach at Arizona spring game

Associated Press

Hideki Matsuyama made a 25-foot eagle putt on his final hole of the first round at The Players Championship and earned a spot in the record book as the ninth player to post a 63 at the TPC Sawgrass. The entire tournament wasn't complete because of the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the final three rounds at Sawgrass and the following three months in golf. The defending champion is still Rory McIlroy, who won in 2019 and who began last year with a 72, leaving him nine shots behind.