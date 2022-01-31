Jed York's Twitter message to 49ers after NFC Championship Game loss

York sends Twitter message to 49ers after crushing loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' roller-coaster season ended in heartbreak Sunday in Los Angeles with a 20-17 loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

CEO Jed York summed up his feelings about the season in a tweet late Sunday night, saying the loss hurts but that he was proud of the 49ers' fight all year long.

Hurts to end the season this way. So proud of our guys fight all year. Congrats to the Rams. Go rep the NFC West — Jed York (@JedYork) January 31, 2022

The 49ers held a 17-7 lead over the Rams in the early stages of the fourth quarter, just a few moments away from their eighth Super Bowl appearance. However, the wheels fell off and the 49ers were left lamenting what went wrong in the fourth quarter of a playoff game for the second time in three seasons.

York has every reason to be proud of the 49ers after they overcame plenty of adversity throughout the year.

“It’s impressive what we accomplished and obviously we came up short, but it was a fun year,” quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said after the game. “That’s kind of our year in a nutshell. We were 3-5 at one point. People wrote us off but we kept fighting. It’s what good teams do. It’s what tight brothers do and I got no regrets from this year.”

The 49ers now face an offseason of uncertainty as they try to make it back to the Super Bowl in hopes of winning their elusive sixth Lombardi Trophy.

While York is proud of the season the 49ers had, you can bet he's already thinking about what he must do to get the team back to the playoffs next season and finish the job.

