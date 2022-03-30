Jed York likes 49ers' QB 'problem,' welcomes Steve Young-Joe Montana drama

York likes 49ers' QB 'problem,' welcomes drama like Young-Montana originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Jed York believes the 49ers could be in a situation similar to when Joe Montana and Steve Young were on the roster.

The 49ers are currently in a scenario where two highly compensated quarterbacks could be on the roster heading into the 2022 season. Trade talks involving Jimmy Garoppolo heated up prior to the NFL Scouting Combine, but came to a screeching halt when the quarterback underwent shoulder surgery on March 8.

Meanwhile, Trey Lance, the club’s quarterback of the future and the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, is in Southern California preparing for his moment to be tapped as the unquestioned starter.

The 49ers CEO and owner explained that there is no reason why the two quarterbacks wouldn’t be able to remain on the same roster for a second consecutive season.

“It’s professional sports,” York said. “If Steve Young can sit on the bench for four seasons -- Steve Young is a Hall of Famer. If he is willing to do it, and he has the competitive will to do it, why can’t somebody else?”

York was referring to the four-year span from 1987 to 1990 when Young didn't often see the field and Joe Montana was the undisputed leader of the club. During that four-year run, Montana was voted MVP in both 1989 and 1990 and helped the 49ers win Super Bowl XXIV.

Young later went on to become the starter for the 49ers for over nine seasons, helping the club win Super Bowl XXIX while being named the game’s MVP.

“I think those two drove each other in the late '80s and early '90s to be the best that they could possibly be,” York said. “If that’s the situation that we have and that’s what is created, sign me up for that problem any day.”

There is no argument that Garoppolo’s health is directly related to the 49ers' success. When the 30-year old veteran was under center for the vast majority of the season, the team either made an appearance in the Super Bowl or the NFC Championship Game.

While York’s comparison to the two Hall of Famers might be extreme, both Garoppolo and Lance have been consummate professionals thus far. If the two are forced together for another season, there surely will be healthy competition for the starting role.

