Jed York preparing for Brock Purdy's next contract

The 49ers are trying to figure out a new contract for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk this offseason, but CEO Jed York is already looking ahead to what will be next year's biggest task.

Quarterback Brock Purdy will be eligible for a contract extension after the 2024 season and the 49ers know that it is set to be a big one. Purdy has been a huge bargain after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft and York called it "a good problem to have" when your quarterback is playing well enough to be one of the highest-paid players in the league.

“It’s what the market is. Brock is going to ask for something that no one has ever asked for before,” York said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “I don’t know how many players are making over $40 million [per year] as a quarterback right now.”

There are 12 quarterbacks with an average annual salary of $40 million or more right now and the 49ers' success with Purdy over the last two years put him on track to join that group.

York cited Jimmy Garoppolo's contract as a sign that the team is willing to do what's necessary to secure a quarterback and they also gave Colin Kaepernick an extension as soon as he was eligible for one, so it seems like a Purdy deal is a good bet for some time in 2025.