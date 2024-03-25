Jed York is poised to become principal owner of 49ers

Jed York once said, "You don't dismiss owners." He's about to acquire the ultimate insurance against involuntary termination of his employment.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, 49ers CEO Jed York will become the principal owner of the team. He's buying sufficient equity from his mother, Denise DeBartolo York, to put him in charge of the team.

League approval is expected to happen this week.

York, 43, has served as CEO of the team since 2010. He'll now continue to run the team indefinitely, until he sells or steps down or advances to the great luxury suite in the sky.

Under his uncle's stewardship, the 49ers went 5-0 in the Super Bowl, with championships in 1981, 1984, 1988, 1989, and 1994. York has led the team to three Super Bowls, all losses.

York has helped the team emerge from a couple of periods of dysfunction, both before and after the hiring of Jim Harbaugh. Kyle Shanahan has coached the team since 2017, leading the 49ers to a pair of Super Bowls and four total postseason appearances.