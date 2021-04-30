Jed York knew Trey Lance was 49ers' pick, had fun with fans

York knew Lance was 49ers' pick, had Twitter fun with fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Fans desperately were trying to read between the lines on 49ers CEO Jed York's Tweets leading up to the selection of Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft, but it turns out he just was having a little fun with 49ers fans on social media.

General manager John Lynch confirmed in his press conference following the decision to choose Lance that York was informed of his and Kyle Shanahan's pick Wednesday.

"So, officially this Monday, Kyle and I kind of tied it, put a bow on it, and said, ‘This is where we're going.’ We did that, and I believe it was Wednesday when we told Jed, I think," Lynch said in response to a question from NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan. "He’ll tweet it out here. But yeah, we let him know on Wednesday and that was the extent of it."

York started the day by sharing his desire to Tweet through the big day for the franchise.

#DraftDay thought I would share my thoughts and experiences today. Can’t wait to make new friends through social media — Jed York (@JedYork) April 29, 2021

#DraftDay Watching @gmfb to get into the spirit today — Jed York (@JedYork) April 29, 2021

As news broke about the 49ers reportedly reaching out to the Green Bay Packers to gauge interest in a trade for Aaron Rodgers, York continued to keep his followers posted on his wherabouts, and jokingly indicate his interest in bringing a franchise icon out of retirement.

#DraftDay news breaking about our secret plans. No one has the time machine we’ve been tinkering with to re-draft @JoeMontana and let him win 10 @SuperBowl in today’s @nfl what’s @RapSheet been up to?!? — Jed York (@JedYork) April 29, 2021

#DraftDay gonna drive to the office now. No tweeting and driving. Please, everyone put your phone down while behind the wheel #GoodAdvice — Jed York (@JedYork) April 29, 2021

After the final pre-draft meeting of the day with Lynch and Shanahan, York said he chose not to be notified of the team's plans with the No. 3 pick, wanting to be kept in suspense.

#DraftDay just finished up a great meeting with @JohnLynch49ers & Kyle. They were about to tell me the pick and I asked to wait til we’re on the clock. Gotta watch tonight — Jed York (@JedYork) April 29, 2021

He then asked how many miles he should include in his run that day, throwing some numbers out that seemed to align with college jersey numbers of the quarterbacks expected to go in the first round.

#DraftDay thinking about going for a run. Suspense is too much. How many miles should I go for 1? 5? 10? 12? 16? or 1? — Jed York (@JedYork) April 29, 2021

Even as the 49ers went on the clock, York decided to fire off one last joke before Lance was announced as the selection.

#DraftDay OMG. Power out. Phones to the draft not working!!!! Please someone call the @nfl to let them know we want to take QB from — Jed York (@JedYork) April 30, 2021

York and the 49ers secured the player they believe will be the franchise quarterback going forward. You can't blame York for being excited and deciding to toy with NFL Twitter's emotions a little bit.