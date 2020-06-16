Jed York indicates 49ers employees will have Nov. 3 election day off

49ers CEO Jed York wants all the team's employees to take care of their civic duty without worrying about work.

Ten days after the Minnesota Timberwolves announced they would give all employees Nov. 3 off so they can vote in the presidential election, York has indicated the 49ers will do the same.

Great message. The @49ers are definitely on board with this https://t.co/N1MS8ghhmd — Jed York (@JedYork) June 16, 2020

Election day falls right in the middle of a short week for the 49ers.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, the 49ers will be in Seattle to take on the Seahawks. Then, four days later, they will face the Green Bay Packers at home on Thursday Night Football.

It'll be hard for anyone involved in game preparations to take the entire day off, but you have to imagine the 49ers will give their players and coaches ample time to go cast their ballot.

In light of racial unrest gripping the country, York announced May 30 that the 49ers will be donating $1 million to local and national organizations committed to social change.

