SANTA CLARA -- CEO Jed York does not want to look too far ahead, but he said Friday he hopes the 49ers do what it takes in Super Bowl LIV to get an invitation to visit the White House.

The presidency of Donald Trump has brought about decisions for sports teams on whether to accept invitations to visit Washington to be lauded as champions.

[RELATED: 49ers' Sherman on potential White House visit: 'I doubt it']

Scroll to continue with content Ad

York was asked if the 49ers would go to the White House, if they defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Super Bowl LIV.

"We have to get to that point," York said. "For me, personally, I respect the office of the president, and I'm not going to get into politics.

"I hope we have that decision to make, and I hope we have that opportunity, and I hope that we're fortunate enough to get a call from the president to invite us to the White House."

Jed York hopes 49ers receive White House invite from President Trump originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area