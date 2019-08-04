Jed York gave Kyle Shanahan sarcastic praise for Jimmy Garoppolo trick play

SANTA CLARA – 49ers CEO Jed York generally remains far removed from the football side of the organization, but he could not help himself Friday.

Shortly after a practice that included a throwback to Jimmy Garoppolo, York gave coach Kyle Shanahan a not-so-subtle critique of the play involving the team's franchise quarterback – a player who is returning from a torn ACL in his left knee.

"He said he really liked the play call that I had that Jimmy caught and made a cut right back into the defense," Shanahan said. "I know sarcasm well, so I knew what he was saying. And we're not going to run that play again.

"He didn't tell me we can't run the play again, but I saw it in his eyes."

Garoppolo last year signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension through the 2022 season.

Shanahan said the play is standard against man defense on two-point conversions. Garoppolo should have been wide open, but free safety Tarvarius Moore sniffed it out and could have delivered a big hit on Garoppolo if it were a real game.

"I made sure it was to the right side. He cut on his right leg," Shanahan said with more than a hint of irony. "It was very well thought out by me."

