Jeb Burton wins first Xfinity Series race
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway ends early due to rain, with Jeb Burton as the winner.
Ross Chastain is a race-car driver who has seen it all during his time in NASCAR. But this year, he finds himself with the best opportunity of his racing career. After making a staple of overachieving in underfunded equipment for nearly a decade, Chastain got the break he was hoping for last fall, when he […]
A thunderstorm pelted Talladega Superspeedway at just the right time for Jeb Burton. After a seven-car wreck on the backstretch, Burton held the lead under caution when the rain intensified. After NASCAR brought the Xfinity Series cars to pit road, the clouds opened and made a first-time winner of No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet driver. […]
GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (⏰ 2 p.m. ET | 📺 FOX | 📻 MRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 10th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Talladega Superspeedway, a 2.66-mile oval located in Talladega, Alabama Green flag: 2 p.m. ET TV/Radio: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio […]
Roger Penske doesn’t want a repeat of the Daytona 500, when teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski took each other out racing for the win on the final lap. Penske, owner of Team Penske, convened his drivers for a Zoom session ahead of Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on the importance of balancing the collective good of the team with individuals’ competitive desires. “Just trying to find the best way that if we are in a spot where we’re 1-2 coming to the end of this thing, how do we go about that?” said Ryan Blaney, who won at Talladega last June.
There's a reason the term "The Big One" was coined to describe the calamitous collisions that can occur on NASCAR's 2.66-mile Alabama track.
Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old ARCA driver from Virginia, suffered second- and third-degree burns and will be on a ventilator for ‘at least 48 hours,’ according to his wife.
The two-time Daytona 500 runner-up earned a quick reputation for pushing a car to its limits.
Jeff Burton the former NASCAR driver sees some benefits to his son making his Cup Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway. Jeff Burton the father is more anxious about it. “As mom and dad, it’s going to be a little nerve-racking,” Jeff Burton said.
