Jeb Burton to run full Xfinity Series season with Kaulig Racing

Jeb Burton will take over the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet and make a run for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

The son of 2002 Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton replaces Ross Chastain as he moves up to the NASCAR Cup Series with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Nutrien Ag Solutions will serve as primary sponsor on the No. 10 entry for Jeb, who has run part-time in the Xfinity Series for the last five seasons.

Along with being able to race for a title, he’s also glad to no longer face the pressures that come with not running every week.

“That is something that has been really tough for me the last couple of years – just not racing but once in a while, to [not] get in that rhythm and build that chemistry with a crew chief,” Jeb said in a Zoom call shortly after today’s announcement.

“I think that’s been part of my struggle the last couple of years. Just not having that consistency. Every race is a life or death moment for me, it feels like. So now, I can really focus on my race craft and work with my team, and they can build notes to help me and know what I like as well.”

Jeb joins an organization coming off its best season to date in the Xfinity Series.

Kaulig Racing earned five wins in 2020 and saw both of its full-season drivers, Chastain and Justin Haley, make the playoffs.

Haley, who will be Jeb’s teammate in 2021, went on to make the organization’s first-ever appearance in the Championship 4.

Now, Jeb will be counted on to help continue its rise.

“I feel like I’m going into an organization that’s gonna get even better this offseason with the things that they’re doing,” Jeb said. “(Team owner) Matt Kaulig and (team president) Chris Rice have done a great job building that race team. They’re really passionate about winning, and you can see that.

“… I feel like they’re doing everything they can off the race track to make their cars better. They’ve got a bunch of good people there. It’s just a dream come true to be able to drive for that organization.”

Over 2019 and 2020, Jeb was part of a rotating driver roster for JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet. He earned five top-5 and 12 top-10 finishes in 18 starts for the team.

Jeb ran the full 2013 and 2014 seasons in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, earning one win, 18 top-10 finishes and seven poles. He also ran the majority of the 2015 Cup Series season for the now-defunct BK Racing.

It has been my dream to have an opportunity for a full time ride since I was a little boy racing go carts. Today that dream becomes a reality thanks to @NutrienAgRetail and @KauligRacing. I can’t wait to get to work! pic.twitter.com/hlQhu3fhZJ — Jeb Burton (@JebBurtonRacing) November 16, 2020

