Jeb Burton is fastest in first of two Xfinity practices at Daytona

Jeb Burton was fastest in the first of two Xfinity Series practices Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.

The son of former NASCAR driver Web Burton and nephew of NBC NASCAR analyst Jeff Burton, Jeb Burton (190.215 mph) was a tick faster Cole Custer (190.186).

Spencer Gallagher was next (190.070), followed by Casey Mears (190.057), Ty Dillon (189.917), Daniel Suarez (189.757), Ryan Reed (189.259), Dakoda Armstrong (188.774), Joey Logano (188.509) and Matt Tifft (188.486).

Gallagher and Custer were involved in an accident during the session. Gallagher spun and Custer hit him. Both teams went to a backup car.

A total of 38 drivers took practice laps.

Click here for the full practice results.

Follow @JerryBonkowski